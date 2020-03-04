Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

MISSISSIPPI-CITIZENSHIP-VOTING
Bill says Mississippi could check for voters' US citizenship
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi's top elections official says he wants the power to check whether registered voters in the state are also U.S. citizens. Republican Secretary of State Michael Watson took office in January. He is pushing for a bill that would give his office the power to check voters' names against databases from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security or other federal, state or county agencies. Democratic Sen. David Blount of Jackson said it is “the most radical, dangerous, shameful” elections bill since he joined the Senate 12 years ago. Blount says it could strip voting rights from thousands of Mississippi citizens.
ABORTION-MISSISSIPPI
Mississippi seeks abortion ban for race, sex, genetic error
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi's Republican-controlled Legislature is trying to restrict the reasons women may seek abortion. This comes after federal courts blocked time limitations the state tried to set the past two years. A bill that passed a House committee Tuesday would ban abortion based on the race, sex or genetic abnormality of the fetus. The only exception would be for a medical emergency. The Guttmacher Institute is a research group that supports abortion rights. It says nine states have banned abortion based on sex, two have banned it based on race and two have banned it when the fetus might have a genetic anomaly.
DEAD & ALIVE-GLANCE
Mississippi legislators whittle list of bills under deadline
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi legislators have met their first big deadline of the year. Tuesday was the last day for House and Senate committees to pass or kill the first round of general bills. One bill that's alive would increase teacher pay. Another would let the state auditor check tax returns to verify the income of people enrolled in Medicaid or other assistance programs. A bill that died would've allowed the sale of wine in grocery stores. Another dead bill would have blocked boards from voting to move historical monuments. That was aimed at keeping a Confederate monument in place at the University of Mississippi.
DOG SHOOTING VIDEO
Sheriff investigating after video appears to show dog shot
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi law officers are investigating after a viral video shared on Snapchat appears to show a teenager shooting a dog as another teen laughs about it. The Hattiesburg American reports that the video was reported to Lamar County authorities. Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel says the department learned the shooting happened in Perry County, so the case was sent there. Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles said his office investigated, and the case has now been sent over to youth court for further review. Nobles says he isn’t sure when the video was created, but he was made aware of it on Sunday night.
WOMAN BURNED-LOUISIANA KILLING
Lawyer: $300,000 bond too much in 2015 Louisiana killing
MONROE, La. (AP) — A defense attorney says $300,000 bond is excessive for a man accused of killing a woman in Louisiana and tried twice without a verdict in a Mississippi woman's burning death. Defense attorney M. Randall Donald says Quinton Tellis's bond should be reduced to $25,000 in the Louisiana case. Tellis has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder of 34-year-old Ming-Chen Hsiao in her Monroe apartment in August 2015. Donald says releasing Tellis would let him help with his defense. Two Mississippi juries were unable to reach verdicts in the December 2014 death of 19-year-old Jessica Chambers.
JUDICIAL APPOINTMENT
Governor appoints new circuit judge in north Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Fulton native has been chosen as a new circuit judge in north Mississippi. Gov. Tate Reeves on Monday appointed Michael P. “Chip” Mills Jr. to fill a vacancy in the First Circuit Court District. Mills has been a lawyer in private practice and has worked as a prosecutor. Circuit Judge James Roberts had a stroke in January 2019 and is retiring. Mills temporarily succeeds him. Mississippi law calls for Mills to serve until a special election is held in November 2021. The winner will serve the rest of the term, which lasts until the end of 2022