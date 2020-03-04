Morgan County School employee accused of stealing $75,000

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office arrested a West Morgan Elementary employee on a 1st degree theft charge.
47-year-old Shelly Allison Rhodes of Decatur is accused of using the school’s line of credit with multiple vendors to make fraudulent and unauthorized purchases.
The Sheriff’s Office says the school system is completing an audit, but believes Rhodes stole more than $75,000.
She was booked into the Morgan County Jail.
A statement from the school system says that Rhodes was employed as bookkeeper and that she has resigned her position.
