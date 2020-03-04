Players selected for 30th Alabama-Mississippi basketball classic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The roster is out for the Alabama squads that will compete in the Alabama-Mississippi Girls’ and Boys’ Basketball Classic. The roster has sprinkled in a few players from across Fever Country.
Charles Henderson’s Niaira Jones and Samira Moore will compete on the girls team. Lanier’s Antwan Burnett, Lee-Montgomery’s De’Marquiese Miles and Jeff Davis’s Rongie Gordon will compete on the boys team.
Jones and Moore recently helped the Trojans cap off an undefeated season and a Class 5A championship over Madison Academy. Jones was named tournament MVP after recording 16 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals in the title game.
Miles just helped the Generals capture their first state title in school history when the Generals beat Mountain Brook 40-38 in the Boys 7A championship game. Miles was named tournament MVP.
The girls team has three total AHSAA State Finals MVPs on their team. Here is their roster as they will be coached by Hoover’s Krytle Johnson: Madison Adamson (Hoover), Sarah Ashlee Barker (Spain Park), Emily Bowman (Huntsville), Keaira Griffin (Ramsay), Elizabeth Hill (Cold Springs), Niaira Jones (Charles Henderson), Quintasia Leatherwood (Central-Tuscaloosa), Destinee McGhee (Madison Academy), Samira Moore (Charles Henderson), Farrah Pearson (Hazel Green), Dakiyah Sanders (Ramsay), Jamya Tyus (McAdory).
The boys team will be coached by Darrell Barber of Pinson Valley. Here is their full roster: Antwan Burnett (Sidney Lanier), Austin Harrell (East Limestone), Colby Jones (Mountain Brook), De’Marquiese Miles (Lee-Montgomery), Jadan Coleman (Bob Jones), Jalen Myers (Bob Jones), Kameron Woods (Pinson Valley), Reginald Perry (Fairfield), Rongie Gordon (Jeff Davis), Thad WIlliams (Bessemer City), Tony Toney (Mae Jemison), Zondrick Garrett (Oxford).
Carver-Montgomery’s James Jackson will sere as an administrative coach on the boys team.
This year’s games will be played in Mississippi March 13. The girls are slated to tip off at 5 p.m. with the boys to follow at 7 p.m.
