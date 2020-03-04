Results of Easterling Correctional raid revealed by ADOC

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections is sharing more details surrounding its recent raid at Easterling Correctional Facility in Clio.
ADOC officials said the Feb. 25 raid, dubbed Operation Restore Order, netted the seizure of 120 makeshift weapons, 42 contraband cell phones, 482 grams of synthetic drugs, and 172 pills or suboxone strips.
The search lasted more than nine hours and involved more than 200 officers from multiple agencies. It was the department’s eighth such operation in about a year.
Additionally, the ADOC said two of its security personnel and two Kentucky residents were arrested in unrelated incidents as part of the department’s zero-tolerance approach toward promoting illegal contraband.
The ADOC employees include Basic Correctional Officer (BCO) Terrence Tolbert, 39, of Brewton, and Correctional Cubicle Operator (CCO) Tenishia Michelle Witherspoon, 32, of Birmingham. The others were identified as Jeffery Burton of Louisville, Kentucky, and Alicia Keaton of Benton, Kentucky.
ADOC said Tolbert was arrested Feb. 24 at Fountain Correctional Facility after an investigation into illegal contraband. He was found with marijuana, crystal methamphetamine, weapons, electronics, and alcohol and immediately resigned after his arrest. He’s being held at the Escambia County Jail on charges of trafficking, promoting prison contraband, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of marijuana.
ADOC said Witherspoon was arrested on Feb. 27 after a member of the Law Enforcement Services Division K-9 Bureau alerted on her vehicle in the Donaldson Correctional Facility parking lot. Witherspoon is facing unlawful possession of marijuana charges and has also resigned.
Burton and Keaton were arrested on Feb. 22 at Tutwiler Prison for Women when a K-9 officer alerted to Burton’s vehicle. A search revealed approximately one ounce of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Both were transported to the Elmore County Jail.
