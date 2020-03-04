Senior Night spoiled for Tide as Commodores earn second conference win

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WSFA) - In their final home game of the season, the Alabama Crimson Tide looked to end the home slate on the right note. The Vanderbilt Commodores had other ideas as they waltzed into Coleman Coliseum and picked up their second conference win of the season in an 87-79 victory.
On an evening where the Crimson Tide (16-14, 8-9) shot 41.3 percent from the field, they were unable to stop the Dores on the other end.
Vandy (10-20, 2-15) shot 55.6 percent from the field and 53.6 percent from three. They were led by Saben Lee’s 38-point, 5-assist and 8-rebound performance. The junior guard from Phoenix was scorching hot on the night, missing just 6 shots all game. Dylan Disu added another 14 points, along with Scottie Pippen Jr.'s 13 points.
“Saben Lee is a good player. We tried to warn our guys. We’ve shown these tendencies before. We talk about max effort here and we didn’t give it tonight. I am really disappointed,” said Alabama head men’s basketball coach Nate Oats.
For the Crimson Tide, Kira Lewis was one of the bright spots. En route to dropping a 30-ball, he also became just the second player in program history to score 1,000 points in just two seasons. Lewis also had 8 assists to go along with his 40 points.
Graduate senior Beetle Bolden was honored before the game and scored a season-high 24 points, knocking down 7 of 12 three-pointers.
Alabama looks to rebound Saturday as the team closes out the regular season at Missouri. Tip-off is 1:30 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.