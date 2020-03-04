Supreme Court takes up 1st big abortion case of Trump era

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is taking up the first major abortion case of the Trump era, an election year look at a Louisiana dispute that could reveal how willing the more conservative court is to roll back abortion rights.

The outcome could have huge consequences at a time when several states have passed severe restrictions, including a ban on abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, as early as six weeks.

On Wednesday, the justices are examining a Louisiana law requiring doctors who perform abortions to have admitting privileges at a nearby hospital.

A federal judge found just one of Louisiana’s three abortion clinics would remain open if the law took effect.

