Trump slams former AG Sessions on Twitter

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is using a scolding tweet to undermine his former attorney general’s attempt for a political comeback.
Trump’s Twitter attack against Jeff Sessions comes just hours after Session was forced into a Republican primary runoff for his old Senate seat in Alabama.
Sessions faces a March 31 matchup against former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville, a political novice.
For that contest in the GOP stronghold, Sessions will need as much support as possible from Trump-friendly voters.
It’s Trump’s latest eruption over Sessions’ 2017 decision, as head of the Justice Department, to withdraw from overseeing the investigation into Russia’s efforts to assist Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.