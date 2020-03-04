Tuberville, Sessions heading to runoff for GOP Senate nomination

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tommy Tuberville and former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions will head to a runoff election to decide who the Republican nominee will be in the U.S. Senate race.
Tuberville and Sessions will face each other in the runoff election, the winner of which will face Sen. Doug Jones in the general election.
Jones released a statement regarding the primary:
“Thanks to my friend, Jason Isbell, our One Alabama concert kicked off tonight by bringing people together to celebrate good music and unity and all that Alabamians have in common. That’s what our campaign is about — calling on all Alabamians to reject those that seek to divide us and come together as one Alabama to build a better future. As Alabama’s United States Senator, I’m focused on the kitchen table issues that affect all Alabamians, not divisive rhetoric or political pandering. I look forward to discussing issues like health care, education and supporting our military families with whoever wins the primary.”
Tuberville is known to most as Auburn University’s former football coach. His priorities include more money for teachers, military and law enforcement. He said education remains his prime concern.
Sessions had already spent two decades in the seat before becoming U.S. Attorney General. His top priorities include building the border wall and advocating for good trade deals.
