Woman wanted in Montgomery County car theft arrested

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman wanted in a car theft investigation has been arrested.
According to Central Alabama Crimestoppers, on Wednesday an anonymous tip led authorities to Cassie Ellis’ location. She was taken into custody without incident.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department had issued first-degree theft of property warrants for Ellis. She is accused of stealing a gray 2010 Honda Accord.
Investigators advise the vehicle is valued in excess of $2,500.
Ellis was placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.
