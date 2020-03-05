Alabama set to execute Woods at 6 p.m. barring any stay

View this post on Instagram

🚨ATTN🚨A mans LIFE IS AT STAKE🚨We don't have time to waste... 🚨go to SaveNate.com 🚨to find out how to contact the gov of Alabama to stop an innocent mans lynching by way of execution. 🚨WE MUST ACT NOW!!! 🚨This ain't about race or politics...this about 🚨FAIR AND DECENT HUMAN BEINGS STANDING UP FOR WHATS RIGHT ‼️ Go to my story and watch my live with @shaunking for more details. Love & Light to all who deserve it.... Especially Nathan Woods✊🏽 We out here fighting for you King!!! Stay encouraged and know that God has the final say!!! Repost & drive this shit to go viral. WE HAVE THE POWER TO SAVE THIS MAN!!!! #USorELSE✊🏽