Auburn man dies in crash after losing control of vehicle

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash has resulted in the death of an Auburn man.
Tuesday night around 10 p.m., Acarius Cartelle Harper was driving along Annalue Drive when he lost control of his vehicle and was struck while sliding into oncoming traffic, says Lee County Coroner Bill Harris.
Harris says Harper, 32, died instantly on impact. The driver and passenger in the other vehicle involved in the crash were transported to Piedmont Regional Medical Center for treatment of their injuries. Harris says their condition is unknown.
Harris says speed and wet road conditions may have been factors in the crash.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.