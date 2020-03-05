Charges pending after report of child abduction in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A person is facing charges after a reported child abduction in Montgomery.
Police received a call Thursday morning about a child being abducted, confirmed Capt. Regina Duckett with the Montgomery Police Department.
Duckett says the child involved was located unharmed, and a suspect was taken into custody.
Charges are pending against the suspect, and police are continuing to investigate the circumstances.
Police have not said if the child and suspect know each other.
The incident took place in the 4400 block of Virginia Downs, which is near the Virginia Downs Apartment Complex.
No other information was immediately available.
