Cody Smith’s attorney asks judge to reconsider sentence for manslaughter conviction

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The fight over a former MPD officer’s manslaughter conviction and sentence continues.
Attorneys returned to court Wednesday to make their case concerning Cody Smith's sentence.
Smith is currently serving a 14-year prison sentence for an on-duty shooting in 2016 that claimed the life of Greg Gunn.
Smith’s new defense attorney, Dwight “Tray” Richardson III, asked the judge to consider a three-year split sentence to be served in the Dale County Jail. He said that punishment was in line with state sentencing guidelines and national trends.
The state strongly objected.
“If you change this sentence it would undermine the confidence everyone places in the system,” Assistant District Attorney Ben McGough said to the judge. "I think the fact that both sides are unhappy about this sentence shows your honor used your experience to hand down this sentence.”
Richardson believes Smith’s life is in jeopardy in Limestone Correctional, where he’s serving time in protective custody. Richardson cited a 2019 Department of Justice Report that stated the Alabama Department of Corrections fails to protect its prisoners and subjects inmates to cruel and unusual punishment. He added that Smith’s been threatened by prison staff during his first month behind bars. Richardson said an officer told Smith, “you’re dead.” When Smith questioned the statement, the officer reportedly said, “you’re already dead.”
Smith couldn't offer any testimony about the threats because his transport order fell through causing him to miss the hearing.
Richardson described the conditions of Alabama’s prisons as “deplorable,” stating he takes better care of his animals than the state takes care of its prisoners.
“It’s like a horror movie where we lock the predators in with the prey and let nature take its course,” Richardson said.
The state argued there was no proof anyone “had it out” for Smith in prison. Prosecutors flatly rejected the defense’s arguments for an appeal bond, which would allow Smith to be out of prison while the appellate courts take up his case.
“It’s time for him to go to prison - justice delayed is justice denied,” McGough stated.
The judge is expected to rule on these motions in the coming days.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.