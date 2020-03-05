Cody Smith’s attorney asks judge to reconsider sentence for manslaughter conviction

Richardson believes Smith’s life is in jeopardy in Limestone Correctional, where he’s serving time in protective custody. Richardson cited a 2019 Department of Justice Report that stated the Alabama Department of Corrections fails to protect its prisoners and subjects inmates to cruel and unusual punishment. He added that Smith’s been threatened by prison staff during his first month behind bars. Richardson said an officer told Smith, “you’re dead.” When Smith questioned the statement, the officer reportedly said, “you’re already dead.”