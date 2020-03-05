Dixie Group: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

DALTON, Ga. (AP) _ The Dixie Group Inc. (DXYN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $25.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Dalton, Georgia-based company said it had profit of $1.58. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 7 cents per share.
The floor covering company posted revenue of $90.1 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported net income of $15.3 million, or 93 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $374.6 million.
The company's shares closed at $1.02. A year ago, they were trading at $1.28.
