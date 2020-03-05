Dozier Road near Emerald Mountain toll bridge to close

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Dozier Road near the Emerald Mountain Expressway Toll Bridge will close, according to Montgomery Emergency Management Agency Officials.
Montgomery City-County EMA Director Christina Thornton says the road will close due to flooding in the area. The county engineering department is on Dozier Road monitoring the flooding an anticipates the closure could happen at any time.
Commuters are encouraged to make alternate travel plans until further notice.
The Tallapoosa River in the are of Dozier Road continues to rise after heavy amounts of recent rainfall. Dozier Road previously closed in February due to flooding from the river.
