2 Enterprise police officers on leave after officer-involved shooting

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - Two Enterprise police officers are on administrative leave after an officer involved shooting Thursday morning.
According to Enterprise Police Lt. Billy Haglund, at around 4:56 a.m. the officers responded to Meadowbrook Apartments on a call for suspicious persons in the area beating on an apartment door. When the officers arrived, they saw the suspects attempting to break into an apartment.
Haglund said during the encounter, the officers fired their service weapons. He said one suspect was armed with a handgun.
The suspects were taken into police custody and charges are pending. The officers were placed on leave, per the Enterprise Police Department’s policy.
EPD asked the Alabama Bureau of Investigation to take over the investigation.
