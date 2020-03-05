Former Auburn D-Lineman helps win celebrity fishing tournament

GADSDEN, Ala. (WSFA) - He’s most likely to be one of the first names off the board in this year’s NFL Draft, and he’s most likely to outfish you in a competition. Marlon Davidson is a man of many talents and he proved that after helping his team win the Academy Sports + Outdoors Celebrity Fishing Tournament.
The tournament included SEC legends and members of the bass community all battling and competing for the top spot.
Six teams each comprised of two competitors dueled it out on the Coosa River in Gadsden Wednesday morning. Each team was led by a pro bass angler.
Davidson was on a team with Dan O’Sullivan and local fishing pro Tracey Robinson. The former Auburn Tiger defensive lineman reeled in a 3.5-pound spotted bass for his team to put his in the lead, resulting in a first-place finish.
In the end, Davidson’s team got to present the YMCA of Greater Birmingham with a scholarship and product donations including sporting equipment, life jackets, and other water safety equipment for the youth organization’s summer camps.
Other notable names that competed in the tournament included former University of Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy, former Georgia Bulldog quarterback Jake Fromm, and SEC Network Analyst Marcus Spears.
