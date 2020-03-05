Funeral plans set for Care Ambulance paramedic killed in crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Funeral services are set for a veteran Care Ambulance paramedic who was killed in an on-duty crash early Sunday morning.
Memorial services for David Mimm, 54, are scheduled for Sunday starting at 1:30 p.m. A viewing will be held at Dalraida Baptist Church with a funeral at 3 p.m. Mimm will be laid to rest at Greenwood Serenity Memorial Gardens.
Care Ambulance said Mimm had been a paramedic for more than 30 years before his death in an ambulance crash Sunday.
“David spent his final moments in much the same way he spent the past three decades – caring for a patient experiencing a medical emergency,” said Kevin Harralson, Managing Director of Care Ambulance. “He will be deeply missed.”
Mimm’s family said he was born and raised in Miami, and was one of five siblings. He was a die-hard Hurricanes and Dolphins fan, an Army veteran, husband and father.
He met a woman named Liz at Care Ambulance in 1997. By 1998 they were married and he became a step-father to 15-year-old Teresa. The couple had two more children in 2000 (David, Jr.) and 2006 (Dawson).
“David loved taking trips with the family, both big and small,” the family said. “He loved company softball meets and coached little league baseball for both of his boys. David loved animals of all kinds, but especially took pride in his saltwater fish tanks filled with beautiful and colorful fish, and his dogs.”
Mimm will be remembered as a trainer and mentor to many, Harralson explained. “David’s expertise, guidance and love for EMS will live on in the dozens of young medics he mentored,” he added.
More than 4,000 employees of Falck, the parent company of Care Ambulance, will take part in a nationwide moment of silence in Mimm’s honor. That will take place at noon on Friday.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist the family with funeral costs and other expenses.
