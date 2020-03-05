Governor’s gambling study group holds first meeting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey’s study group on gambling policy held its first meeting Thursday morning.
The group will submit facts to the governor and the state legislature about gambling and gaming. Former Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange is the chairman of the group.
Strange wants to bring in experts from other states to inform study group members on best practices.
“Georgia has done a great job with the lottery. Mississippi has done a good job with table games,” he said.
The report is due by the end of the year. The group may also submit recommendations, but it is not required.
Strange said at the next meeting the group will hear from those for and against a lottery and gaming.
