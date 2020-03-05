Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

ELECTION 2020-SANDERS
Bernie Sanders to hold post-Super Tuesday rally in Phoenix
PHOENIX (AP) — Bernie Sanders will campaign in Phoenix as he looks to recapture the momentum that powered his strong finishes in early states. The Vermont senator's rally at the Arizona state fairgrounds Thursday evening will be his first since a surging Joe Biden grabbed the lead in delegates on Tuesday, turning the race effectively into a two-man contest. Arizona's primary is March 17, but time is of the essence as Sanders looks to shore up support. The overwhelming majority of Arizona voters cast their ballots by mail and are already making up their minds. Biden has no public events scheduled in Arizona aside from a March 15 debate in Phoenix.
PHOENIX HOMICIDE CASE-ARREST
Phoenix police arrest suspect in January death
PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say they have arrested a man in connection with a January homicide case. They say 20-year-old Jorge Mariscal-Magana was identified as a suspect and taken into custody Tuesday. He’s being held on suspicion of murder, but police haven’t disclosed how Mariscal-Magana was linked to the fatal shooting. It was unclear Wednesday if Mariscal-Magana has a lawyer yet who can speak about the case. Police say 23-year-old Andrew Dereck Santos was found shot in front of a residence on the night of Jan. 17. Santos was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police say a man was seen running away before officers arrived.
HIGHWAY PROJECT-NOGALES
Arizona launching project to improve Nogales truck route
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona is launching a highway improvement project to speed the flow of truck traffic that crosses the U.S. border at Nogales. The project includes building new flyover ramps to connect Interstate 19 on the northern outskirts of Nogales with State Route 189, a highway that serves the Mariposa Port of Entry on Nogales' west side. Federal, state and local officials participated in a ceremonial groundbreaking Wednesday, and the Arizona state Department of Transportation says construction should start in April. The department says the upgrades to SR 189 will eliminate the current need for trucks to stop up to three times between I-19 and the border.
ELECTION 2020-SENATE-ARIZONA-MCSALLY
Arizona's McSally releases drug pricing legislation
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Republican Sen. Martha McSally has introduced long-promised legislation aimed at reducing drug prices, particularly for seniors on Medicare. McSally's proposal comes as she ramps up a tough election campaign in which health care is likely to figure prominently. McSally's bill opens the door to allowing Medicare to negotiate the prices for some drugs, which Republicans have long resisted. But Democrats say it falls far short of delivering the sort of drug price relief that Americans need. McSally said her bill is based on “the art of the possible" and seeks to advance ideas she believes can garner enough support to pass.
AP-US-IMMIGRATION-REMAIN-IN-MEXICO
Court blocks 'Remain in Mexico' policy on part of US border
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A federal appeals court says it will halt a policy to make asylum-seekers wait in Mexico for U.S. court hearings next week unless the U.S. Supreme Court steps in sooner. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals says its order issued Wednesday would take effect only along the border with Arizona and California. It declined to block the “Remain in Mexico” policy in New Mexico and Texas. The Trump administration says it's asking the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene. The high court has consistently ruled in the administration's favor on immigration and border enforcement.
MALNOURISHED CHILD DIES-MEMORIAL
Memorial grows for Arizona boy whose parents jailed in death
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A memorial for a Flagstaff, Arizona, boy who died this week is growing with stuffed animals, flowers, balloons and messages for the child. Police arrested the boy's parents and grandmother this week on suspicion of murder and child abuse. Authorities say the boy and his 7-year-old brother were severely malnourished and kept in a closet for almost 16 hours a day with little food. Police cited the parents in saying the boys would be disciplined for sneaking out of the closet and taking food while the parents slept. None have been appointed attorneys yet. A stream of people visited the memorial Wednesday outside the apartment complex where he lived.
HOMELESSNESS AND HOUSING
Phoenix mayor seeks backing for study to tackle homelessness
PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego's fellow City Council members have unanimously agreed to back her idea for a comprehensive study of what she says is a crisis involving homelessness in the nation's fifth-largest city. Under the measure approved Wednesday, city staff will spend 90 days holding community meetings and gathering ideas for a regional response to surging homelessness and a lack of affordable housing in the Phoenix area. Phoenix is the latest U.S. city to look for answers to ensure sufficient shelter for people without permanent homes. The mayor Tuesday announced her idea for the study, saying more money and longer term solutions were needed.
TRANSGENDER SPORTS-ARIZONA
Arizona House GOP rams through transgender sports ban bill
PHOENIX (AP) — Republicans in the Arizona House have rammed through a contentious proposal that would ban transgender student athletes from participating on the team that aligns with their gender identity. Minority Democrats were unified in opposition, saying it unfairly targeted transgender girls. The proposal from Republican Rep. Nancy Barto passed on a 31-29 party-line vote Tuesday night and now moves to the GOP-controlled Senate. Hours of debate laid bare deep philosophical differences between the parties over transgender rights and the rights of athletes to engage in sports. The measure is one of several making their way through GOP-controlled state legislatures this year backed by the Scottsdale-based Alliance Defending Freedom.