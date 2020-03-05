Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

VOTING MACHINES-GEORGIA
Lawyer warned Georgia county on dumping new voting system
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia county has opted to stop using new machines for voting in the state's presidential primaries. The decision was made despite a warning from the county's attorney that it could be tough to defend in court. The Athens-Clarke County Board of Elections voted 3-2 on Tuesday to switch to hand-marked paper ballots after less than two days of using the new machines in early voting. Board Chairman Jesse Evans said concerns that bystanders could see the choices voters were making on the touchscreen machines made it impossible to guarantee ballot secrecy. The county's attorney, Judd Drake, cautioned board members before they voted Tuesday to expect a lawsuit.
GEORGIA BUDGET
Georgia Senate passes its take on midyear budget cuts
ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia Senate has passed its version of midyear budget cuts in a nearly unanimous vote, approving a plan to cut $159 million in state spending for the fiscal year that ends June 30. The Senate proposal passed Wednesday adds money for county health departments and for more state troopers, while grabbing money from other areas. It also funds an expansion project at Macon’s airport meant to spur economic development. The Senate and House will next have to come to an agreement on their differing plans before it goes to the governor’s desk.
SMALL PLANE CRASH
Sheriff: 3 dead, no survivors in Georgia small plane crash
WATKINSVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say at least three people have been confirmed dead following a single-engine plane crash in northwest Georgia. The Oconee County Sheriff said during a news conference late Tuesday that responders found no survivors after the aircraft went down deep in a wooded area west of Watkinsville. The office said it isn't publicly identifying the victims at this time. The Federal Aviation Administration said the Piper PA-46 crashed 10 miles southwest of Athens after air traffic controllers lost contact with it over Oconee County after 4:30 p.m.. The plane was coming from South Carolina and headed to Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.
MISSING WOMAN-BODY
Missing Georgia woman's body found
RICEBORO, Ga. (AP) — The body of a missing Georgia woman has been recovered after her 8-year-old daughter was found wandering in some woods. Liberty County Sheriff Steve Sikes told news outlets the girl was found about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. The girl told authorities she had been with her mother for the past two days but when her mother stopped moving she began walking. She told authorities she couldn't remember where she left her mother. Sikes said the woman, identified as Mandy Michelle Morehouse, was found a few miles (kilometers) from her vehicle, thanks to a Georgia State Patrol helicopter with a heat sensor. Morehouse had been reported missing from neighboring Long County.
DRUG PRICES-GEORGIA
Georgia bill aims to take on prescription drug costs
ATLANTA (AP) — A bill moving through the Georgia legislature would restrict what one lawmaker has called “heinous” practices by companies that run prescription drug coverage for insurers and other groups. It would forbid pharmacy benefit managers as the companies are called from denying coverage or requiring prior authorization for a lower cost drug. It would also require them to cover the cost of prescriptions at other non-affiliated pharmacies. The Pharmaceutical Care Management Association said in a statement that the legislation would increase drug costs by billions of dollars over the next decade and was being backed by special interests.
CORPSE ABANDONED-WIFE
Man charged with abandoning corpse after wife's body found
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man has been charged with abandonment of a corpse a year after his wife's body was found buried in a field behind their home. Boone County authorities charged 45-year-old Frank Spencer on Wednesday. Prosecutors say Spencer was found in Georgia but he is not yet in custody. A probable cause statement says Spencer fled to Georgia in 2018 and told others that his wife was with him. The body of his wife, whose name was not released, was found in February 2019 a day after she was reported missing. Court documents do not say how she died.
POULTRY PLANT-FATAL ACCIDENT
Coroner: Man killed while cleaning machine at chicken plant
EUFAULA, Ala. (AP) — Authorities in Alabama say a man was killed while cleaning equipment at a chicken processing plant. Barbour County Coroner Chip Chapman identified the man as 39-year-old Carlos Lynn. Lynn worked for Packers Sanitation Services Inc. which was contracted to clean equipment inside a plant owned by Tyson Foods. Chapman says Lynn and another worker were cleaning equipment used to cool chickens Tuesday evening when Lynn got caught in a “pinch point.” Chapman says the cause of death was decapitation. Tyson Foods says they are investigating what happened. Lynn's employer wasn't immediately available for comment. Tyson Foods said it's investigating the death.
RIDE HAILING TAXES-GEORGIA
Georgia Senate wants flat tax for ride hailing, taxis, limos
ATLANTA (AP) — A flat 50-cent tax could soon be waiting outside for Georgians looking to hail a ride. The Georgia Senate passed a bill Wednesday that would impose a 50-cent tax on all rides from ride-hailing services, taxis and limousines by a vote of 51-2. It will next go back to the state House for more debate. If lawmakers don’t make the change, rides through companies like Uber and Lyft could be subject to sales tax of 7% or higher beginning April 1. The bill would exempt rides from regular sales tax charges and instead impose the 50-cent per ride flat tax.