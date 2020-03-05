Madison County teacher accused of sex with student resigns

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Catherine Lynn Coffey has resigned from Madison County Schools.
The 22-year-old is facing charges of a school employee engaging in a sex act with a student under the age of 19 and a school employee engaging in sexual contact with a student under the age of 19.
Investigators say the alleged sexual conduct occurred between August 2019 and December 2019.
According to the school’s website, Coffey was a resource teacher at Madison County Elementary School when she was arrested last week. A statement from Madison County Schools at the time of her arrest stated she was placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.
Her personnel file shows she submitted her resignation letter on Feb. 29, saying she felt it was “in the best interest of the school” given the allegations.
“Hopefully I will be able to re-apply for a position in the future,” Coffey wrote.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.