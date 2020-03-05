Montgomery Regional Airport to host Autism training for staff and public

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Regional Airport is holding a new type of training for its staff, and the public, learning how to better interact with children who have autism.
The idea is to help alleviate some of the stress people on the autism spectrum and their families often experience when they travel.
Those who have been diagnosed with autism have found that navigating through an airport can be one of the most overstimulating events, causing many of their families to avoid airports altogether.
The training is called “Spectrum Sky”. It’s organized by a non-profit group called “Disability as an Ability Toward Success: Moms on the Move”. It serves about 150 Alabama families with children on the Autism Spectrum. In this training, children and their families will participate in an airport rehearsal, with demonstrations of security measures and in-flight safety protocols on a plane. The goal is to create safe, sensory compatible travel options.
Montgomery Regional Airport Safety and Security Chief Mack McGill, along with TSA agents and airport staff will work collaboratively with D.A.T.S.M.O.M. to host two trainings from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, March 6, and Saturday, March 28, 2020.
“Spectrum Sky” is a part of the D.A.T.S.M.O.M. Alabama Autism Safety Initiative. For additional information about Spectrum Sky, please email datsmom@yahoo.com.
