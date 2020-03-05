No. 17 Auburn drops first home game of season

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The No. 17 Auburn Tigers took the court Wednesday looking to complete an undefeated 17-0 slate at home on Senior Night. The Texas A&M Aggies (15-14, 9-8) had other ideas, spoiling the party, handing Auburn (24-6, 11-6) its first home loss of the season in a 78-75 final.
Seven seniors took part in their final home game as an Auburn Tiger, led by Samir Doughty who scored a game-high 25 points behind 5-for-9 shooting from three.
The senior corps combined for 54 of Auburn’s 75 points in the game as Austin Wiley added another 15 points, Danjel Purifoy with another 9, and J’Von McCormick with 5.
After opening the game on a 12-1 run, Auburn couldn’t sustain the energy as the Aggies fought back to remain in the game. With just under four minutes to play in the first half, TAMU had managed to tie the game at 22-all. By halftime, the Aggies had a 33-26 lead.
In the second half, Auburn took a brief two-point lead with 16:42 to play, but that would be the last time the Tigers would have a lead in this one, as the tide turned after two technical fouls were assessed against Auburn.
Wendell Mitchell would knock down all four free throws to give the Aggies a 41-38 lead they would not give up.
Auburn battled to stay in the game and made it close down the stretch, closing a six-point deficit with under a minute to play to three. But, they’d be unsuccessful in forcing overtime as Purifoy’s three-point attempt at the horn was no good.
The loss snaps a streak of 19 consecutive victories inside Auburn Arena. The Tigers close out the regular season on the road at Tennessee Saturday. Tip-off is set for 11 a.m.
