One more day of rain, then we dry out!

By late Thursday afternoon, the coverage and intensity of this wet weather will diminish...

Widespread rain in the morning, but a drier Thursday evening is ahead!
By Amanda Curran | March 5, 2020 at 3:46 AM CST - Updated March 5 at 3:55 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Obviously, we have seen our fair share of wet weather recently... yesterday in Montgomery we saw 3″ of rain recorded at the airport. That brings month to date totals to 3.60″ (remember we are only 4 full days into March) and year to date totals to 19.83″ (which is over 9″ higher than what is considered normal).

A large plume of moisture has been responsible for all this wet weather, and it continues into our morning hours.

Widespread rain is persistent across central and south Alabama, with isolated storms bringing frequent lightning, gusty winds and even hail to some.

Expect continued shower and thunderstorm activity now through the afternoon.

An additional 1-3″ of rain can be expected across parts of central and south Alabama...

With all the expected rain, our entire coverage area is under a Flash Flood Watch until Thursday.

The front finally sweeps out of the area later Thursday, bringing an end to our rain chances. This will set us up for a sunny and seasonable weekend!

