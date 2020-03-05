Opp police looking for suspect in Wednesday shooting

OPP, Ala. (WSFA) - The Opp Police Department is asking the public for help finding an 18-year-old connected to a Wednesday evening shooting.
Jacob Charles Lee is wanted for assault after police say he shot a 31-year-old man in the leg just before 8 p.m. The shooting happened in the 700 block of Virginia Avenue.
Lee left the scene of foot before police arrived. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information on Lee’s location is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP. Your tip may lead to a cash reward of up to $5,000.
