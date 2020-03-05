Rain delays Union Springs diner construction

UNION SPRINGS, Ala. (WSFA) - The incessant rains are not only flooding low-lying areas but also delaying construction on building projects across our viewing area.
Completion of the American Deli diner in Union Springs is a month behind. The new targeted opening time frame is now either late April or early May. The deli is investing around $800,000 at Conecuh Avenue and Abercrombie Street.
Despite the weather delay, community leaders welcome the deli which plans to hire 10 to 12 employees.
