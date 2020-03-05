Stolen credit card used at Montgomery businesses

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is looking for a suspect wanted in a fraudulent use of a credit card investigation.
According to police, the victim’s purse was stolen from her vehicle in the 900 block of Lincoln Road in Montgomery. The suspect used the victim’s credit card several times to buy gift cards from different businesses throughout Montgomery.
The suspect was caught on surveillance. He is seen wearing a Nike jogging suit and a Chicago Bulls hat while buying items.
These crimes happened on Dec. 8, 2019.
Anyone with information in this case should call police or Crimestoppers at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.
