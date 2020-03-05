Supreme Court stays Nathaniel Woods’ execution, stay is temporary

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Supreme Court has ordered a stay in the execution of Nathaniel Woods.
The stay issued around 5:30 p.m. Thursday is pending further order of the Court, meaning it’s a temporary stay that could be lifted after SCOTUS reviews it.
Woods was convicted for the June 2004 murders of three Birmingham police officers. But a co-defendant, Kerry Spencer, says he is the one who fired the gun that claimed the officers' lives.
Both men were ultimately sentenced to death, but Spencer, the sole gunman, does not have an execution date set.
Woods was set to die by execution Thursday night at 6:00.
