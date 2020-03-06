County Road 12 - Team Taggart, family focused on fitness

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - When it comes to fitness, one Prattville family makes it a team effort.
“Everyone just kind of found their place,” said fitness instructor Aretha Taggart. “Then we just went full force.”
It all started about five years ago when the Taggarts moved to Alabama from Boston. Aretha was heavily involved in helping folks get into shape. She had lost 95 pounds and was feeling great. Working out for her wasn’t work, it was a great escape.
“Having five kids, being a stay at home mom for 20 years, and homeschooling for 17 years, you look for those opportunities where you can just let everything out of your mind. Dancing was it for me.”
So when she moved to Prattville she immediately got involved teaching boot camps and things like that. Then about a year ago she started Mami’s Dance and Fitness.
“Through my company, I hope everybody has the experience of self-confidence, joy, and kind of grabbing life back.”
She doesn’t do it alone. When you look at her workforce, you could say, it’s all in the family. All five of her kids help out in different ways, making Team Taggart tough to stop.
“I work the social media, said 14-year-old Layton Taggart.
“Every morning we are up at 4 a.m. with the ladies," said 17-year-old Albert Taggart. "We wake up, set up, and then do all the workouts showing them how to do it.”
“I mostly help out with management of the gym and photos and videos," said 18-year-old Jesse Taggart. "I do the workout and photography at the same time. It’s as hard as it sounds.”
Their two sisters also help out, making this a true family affair. They definitely see a lot of each other.
“We are tight," said Jesse. "We annoy each other, all the stuff regular families do.”
“It’s just really enjoyable to be around your family," said Layton. "I like it.”
It’s easy to see these young men have a lot of respect for their mom and what she does.
“She’s a hard worker and I mean that from the bottom of my heart," said Albert. "So, that makes me want to work hard.”
Some special kids and one proud mamma!
“Everyone has their places, never a dull moment," said Aretha.
Along with boot camps, they do meal preparation, have a 5-day organic detox, and she makes her own all-natural health products. Just a woman and her team of kids, having fun and getting folks healthy out along County Road 12.
