Dothan officer injured, suspect in custody after police pursuit

DOTHAN, Ala. (WSFA) - A Dothan police officer escaped serious injury but two patrol cars were damaged during a brief pursuit Thursday night.
That officer responded to a call and that's when the injury occurred, Captain Will Benny said.
“Other officers then chased the suspect who resisted,” Benny told WSFA 12 News sister station WTVY. That pursuit ended on Ross Clark Circle near South Oates Street, a short distance from where the officer sustained her injures.
Asked if that officer was struck by the suspect's vehicle, Benny said he is not sure that is accurate. He said investigators are sorting out facts and additional information will be released.
The injured officer, who has not been named, received treatment at a Dothan hospital. Her injures have not been specified but are not believed serious.
At the scene where police captured at least one suspect traffic was reduced to one lane on the Circle. That caused a backup of about a half mile.
Copyright 2020 WTVY. All rights reserved.