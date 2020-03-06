Dozens arrested in 2 multi-agency law enforcement operations

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Chilton County Sheriff’s Office says two multi-agency law enforcement operations have resulted in numerous arrests. The first happened in late January. The second happened on Thursday.
In both operations, Chilton County Sheriff John Shearon says large seizures of illegal cash proceeds and drugs were also made.
On Jan. 23, an operation took place involving the Chilton County Sheriff’s Office, Clanton Police Department, Elmore County Sheriff’s Office, Prattville Police Department, and the Montgomery Resident Office of the Drug Enforcement Administration,.
A total of five search warrants were served in the Clanton area, netting three arrests, the seizure of approx. $27,000 in illegal currency, approximately 1.2 lbs of meth, as well as a pound of marijuana.
Those arrested include:
- Deferio Marquez Varner, 35 - Drug Trafficking and Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree
- Ronrico Lente Williams, 38 - Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree, and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Manuel Earnest Lattimore, 25 - Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 2nd, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Shearon said the ongoing investigation started in 2018 with his department and the Clanton Police Department. A federal investigation has since been opened and more seizures of about 3 pounds of methamphetamine and $15,000 in other cooperating jurisdictions. More arrests are expected.
On March 5 another operation involving the Chilton County Sheriff’s Office, Clanton Police Department, Calera Police Department, and the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles took place. It resulted in 27 arrests on outstanding warrants and additional charges.
The operation also resulted in the seizure of approx. (13) thirteen ounces of meth, marijuana, cocaine, a stolen handgun and approx. $1000 in cash.
Those arrested include:
- Arley Roberto Rodriguez, 42 - Probation Violation
- Tiffany Lashaun Tyus, 41 - Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance (3 counts)
- Nelson Blaine Buldier, 27 - Contempt of Court
- Nicholas Arlin Henry, 21 -Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance (2 counts )
- Rasheem Tremayne McCoy, 29 -Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance (3 counts)
- Donald Eugene Jackson, 38 - Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance
- Tracy Lynn Dubose, 49 - Probation Violation
- Robert Edward Pierce, 48 - FTA Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and DV 3rd Degree
- Dana Michelle Westervelt, 39 - Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Jared Dakota Frost, 29 - Theft of Property 2nd, Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Richard Elton Fairley, 46 - Theft of Property 1st (Cullman County Sheriff’s Office)
- Brian Wallace Watley, 45 - FTA Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Bruce Edward Walker, 55 - Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance (2 counts), and Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute
- Christopher Shane Smitherman, 44 - Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance (2 counts)
- Catrina Michelle Burrow, 30 - Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance
- Anthony Sareze Atchison, 28 - Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance
- Mathew Percy James Lachney, 21 -FTA Possession of short barrel Shotgun, Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Jamaris Parker, 37 - Probation Violation
- Corey Levell Childers, 47 - Probation Violation and Drug Trafficking, Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 2nd, and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Angela Dawn Loomis, 38 - FTA Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance
- Venice Larisha Johnson, 31 - Probation Violation
- Gerron Ondreis Reed, 28 - Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance
- Lorenzo Sanchez Floyd, 36 - Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance
- Jamal Lahad Johnson, 28 - Drug Trafficking (2 counts), Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 2nd, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Dallas London Mullins, 25 - Fugitive from Justice Warrant from Panellas County, Florida.
- Gustin Rigell Childers, 28 - Drug Trafficking, Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 2nd, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Demond Antrell Cleckley, 43 - Drug Trafficking, Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 2nd, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
