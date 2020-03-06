Dozens of students get preview of Tuskegee Airmen Day

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A major part of World War II never fails to come alive inside Hangar No. 2 at the Tuskegee National Historic Site in Macon County. Friday was no exception.
“I didn’t know the whole experience,” said eleventh grader Amber Jackson, who never fully understood the bravery the original airmen showed in the skies over Europe and North Africa.
“A lot of mental toughness. It takes a lot of mental toughness to do what they did,” said Jackson.
It’s a tribute to some of the living Tuskegee Airmen today, like Ted Lumpkin.
“Very satisfying and really emotionally rendering,” said Lumpkin, who is 100-years-old. He served as an intelligence officer as part of the special airmen group.
Although Tuskegee Airmen Day isn’t until Saturday, retired Colonel Palmer Sullins was glad part of the younger generation got here a day early.
“It’s important for them to be here today so they can actually see and feel what it might have been like when the airmen were here," Sullins explained.
More than 70 years later, the story of the airmen still resonates. Their courage, their tenacity, their sacrifice started right here.
“During the segregation time, just to learn how to fly the plane. I didn’t even know, you know. The film drove it home," said high school senior Eliana Brunson.
Soaking it all in for the first time, Brunson and Jackson say they now have a greater appreciation of the Tuskegee Airmen, a better understanding their heroic roles in World War II abroad and here at home more than 70 years ago.
The Tuskegee Airmen flew a combined total of nearly 16,000 sorties in the war. A total of 84 airmen lost their lives.
A footnote to this story; during the recognition ceremony Friday, national park rangers remembered one of their own. Vester Marable died in December. Friends and co-workers say Marable was a ranger at the Tuskegee National Historic Site and “dedicated his life to honoring the history of the Tuskegee Airmen.”
Vester Marable was 30-years-old.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.