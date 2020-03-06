Dry and sunny now through the weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three straight days of sunshine are underway, right in time for the weekend! A breezy and cold evening is in store for us, so dress accordingly for any Friday night plans. Lows tonight will drop into the low and mid 30s.
Saturday will be nice and sunny! Temperatures will be cool in the lower 60s. Then, Sunday will be a bit warmer in the mid 60s, and skies will stay mostly sunny.
We jump into the 70s by Monday, and some isolated showers are possible. Widespread rain is likely again Tuesday.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.