Dry and sunny now through the weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As we speak, the cold front responsible for all the recently wet weather is passing through Alabama. While we may not be waking up to wet weather, it’s definitely still wet after all the rain we have seen; because of that, fog could be an issue as we kick off our Friday, so give yourself a little extra time if you run into some low-level clouds during your morning commute.
Central and south Alabama have seen their fair share of wet weather recently. So far this month, the Montgomery airport has received 4.07 inches of rain, which brings our year to date total to 20.3″ (which is over 9″ higher than what is considered normal). Ready for some sunshine? It’s on the way!
Drier air is mixing into our atmosphere, so we are expecting a nice sunny day ahead!
Three straight days of sunshine are in store for us, right in time for the weekend... Friday will be cool, in the upper 50s and lower 60s - it will also be breezy with wind speeds up to 15mph.
Saturday will be cool in the lower 60s, and Sunday will be a bit warmer in the mid 60s.
We jump into the 70s by Monday, and some isolated showers are possible. Widespread rain is likely again Tuesday.
