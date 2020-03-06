3 Eagles win postseason awards

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Faulkner Eagles men’s basketball team is currently in the middle of the SSAC basketball tournament, and they’re taking the court with some Southern States conference award winners.
Three Eagles won awards at the annual banquet earlier this week, including head coach Scott Sanderson winning Coach of the Year.
On the court, Milan Skundric took home Co-Player of the Year and CJ Williamson was named the SSAC’s Newcomer of the Year.
Skundric and Williamson were also named First-Team All-Conference players. Skundric was named so for the second-consecutive season.
Skundric averages 14.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 blocks per game for the Eagles. Williamson led the Eagles with 15.8 points per game on 51 percent shooting.
Senior guard Nate Bradley was named to the second team.
Sanderson was named Coach of the Year after guiding the Eagles to their first regular season title since 2007, and a 26-3 regular season record.
The Eagles carried a 17-game winning streak into the SSAC Tournament.
