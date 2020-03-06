Food for Thought 3/5

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department. Before you pick a place to eat, catch the latest edition of Food For Thought. The reports air each Thursday night at 10.
High Scores
Wing City (9162 Eastchase Pkwy.): 100
Sweet Creek Farm Market (85 Meriwether Rd.): 99
Cook Station Grill (9056 Wares Ferry Rd.): 99
Selvin’s Soul Food & Sports Cafe (Eastdale Mall): 98
Kegler’s Cove at Bama Lanes (3020 Atlanta Hwy.): 98
Low Scores
231 Fuel Stop (7249 Troy Hwy.): 80
Priority item: mold in ice machine
SKT Mini Mart (3040 Selma Hwy.): 83
Priority items: moldy peppers in walk-in cooler; can opener not properly sanitized
Citgo Mart (4685 Selma Hwy.): 83
Priority item: mold in ice machine
Quick Serve (4200 Carmichael Rd.): 85
Priority item: mold in ice machine
Citgo Food Mart (4521 S. Court St.): 86
Priority item: construction bucket used to carry ice
