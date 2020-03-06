Gov. Ivey honors fallen sailor during ceremony at state capitol

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - The family of an Enterprise man killed in a terrorist attack last year has received a gubernatorial commendation and the Governor’s Cross Medal.
Ensign Joshua Caleb Watson, 23, was among three Navy sailors killed in December when a Saudi gunman opened fire at the Pensacola Naval Air Station. That gunman also died.
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey made the presentations during a private ceremony at the state capitol Friday. Watson's parents, Benjamin and Shelia Watson, and the couple's other son, Adam, also attended.
"To honor his heroism, I presented Ensign Watson’s family with the Governor’s Medal Cross. This is one of the highest honors one can receive for going above the call of duty & is the first time I’ve ever presented it," Governor Ivey said in a tweet.
Joshua Watson, hailed a hero, likely saved the lives of others when he pointed first responders to the shooter. He had been standing guard.
He had been assigned to Pensacola Naval Air Station only two weeks earlier and hoped to become a Navy pilot.
“(Joining the Navy) is all he wanted to do and he was so excited to do it,” Shelia Watson said of her son during an interview with WTVY the day after her son died.
Zealously, Joshua worked at a fast-food restaurant during high school in Enterprise, Alabama and also found time to excel on campus. He joined the school’s JROTC program where he became captain of the rifle team.
He realized his dream of military service when the US Naval Academy accepted him. His dad fondly remembers going to Zaxby's restaurant to tell Joshua when the acceptance letter arrived.
In Annapolis, he also captained the Academy's Rifle team and graduated in May 2019 with his degree in mechanical engineering and his commission,” Benjamin Watson said.
Besides receiving the honors from Governor Ivey, Joshua Watson’s name has also been added to the Alabama Fallen Heroes Memorial exhibit in the Old Supreme Court Library.
Copyright 2020 WTVY. All rights reserved.