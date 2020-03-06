Jasmine Hill Gardens to host Naturally Artful Festival

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Jasmine Hill Gardens is hosting an event this weekend to connect the arts to nature. It’s called the Naturally Artful Festival.
It’s a two-day event with hands-on art activities, a chance to dig in the dirt, painters at work in the garden, music, and stories. Kicking oﬀ the weekend on Friday at 7:30 p.m. will be an interactive theatre experience to explore issues related to our natural world in a way to transform our reality and envision a future in which we all play a role in caring for the earth.
During the varied festival oﬀerings on Saturday there will be a panel discussion exploring empathy as a tool for understanding and supporting ourselves, others and the planet, and Jasmine Hill’s “Healing Well” oﬃcially opens.
The Naturally Artful Festival aims to build community, and to allow visitors to experience the arts and connect with nature.
Tickets are $10 per day or $15 for the weekend with student tickets at $8 and $12, respectively. Children under six are free. For more information, visit www.jasminehill.org.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.