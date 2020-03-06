Judge grants appeal bond for ex-MPD officer Cody Smith

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Former Montgomery police officer Aaron Cody Smith has been granted an appeal bond, which will allow for his release from an Alabama prison while he appeals his manslaughter conviction.
Smith was sentenced to 14 years in prison for an on-duty shooting in 2016 that claimed the life of Greg Gunn.
Judge P.B. McLauchlin approved Smith’s motion for bond Friday, just days after his attorney was in court seeking reconsideration of his client’s sentence. McLauchlin did not, however, take up the sentencing motion.
The appeal bond is set at $300,000 and requires Smith to wear an ankle monitor. He is also forbidden from leaving the state.
The State strongly opposed an appeal bond in Smith’s case.
