MPD officer involved in minor crash on I-85 NB at Perry Hill

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -Montgomery police say a two-vehicle crash Friday morning on Interstate 85 involved an officer.
According to Capt. Regina Duckett, an MPD unit was involved in a minor crash. The crash happened in the northbound lanes just before Perry Hill Road.
Cameras of the Alabama Department of Transportation showed officers blocked at least two of the three interstate lanes. A wrecker was also at the scene.
No other information about the crash has been released by law enforcement officials.
