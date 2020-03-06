Last day of Selma-to-Montgomery March to end at Alabama State Capitol

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The last day of the 2020 full Selma-to-Montgomery March will begin Friday morning in Montgomery.
The march, led by the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, will start at 10 a.m. from the old Calhoun Foods parking lot in the Fairview Avenue Shopping Center near the City of St. Jude. The march will finish at the Alabama State Capitol, where a Voting Rights Rally will be held on the steps at noon.
The march began Monday.
Montgomery Police Captain Regina Duckett advises on Friday and Saturday the following streets will be closed for “official events”:
- 100 block of Coosa Street
- 400 block of Caroline Street
- 200 block of S. Court Street
- 400 block of Dexter Avenue
- 300 block of North Ripley Street
- 200 block of Tallapoosa Street
MPD has not confirmed what the events are.
