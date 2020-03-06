Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

VOTING MACHINES-GEORGIA
GEORGIA FLOODING
Floods prompt emergency declaration in Georgia
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's governor has declared a state of emergency for all the state's counties south of Interstate 20 because of flooding. News outlets in Georgia report that Thursday's declaration follows recent heavy rains. Although the rain was diminishing, flood problems persisted. Gov. Brian Kemp says the emergency declaration makes it easier to deploy state resources to the affected areas.
HOME-SCHOOLED ATHLETES-GEORGIA
Compromise may open school sports to Georgia home-schoolers
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's home-schooled students would be able to participate in high school sports and extracurricular activities under a bill advancing in the state House. But they would only be able to play if they took at an online course from the public school. The House Education Committee voted 9-7 for House Bill 1055 on Thursday, sending it to the full House. It's a compromise that might ease historic House opposition to home-schooler participation in public school sports and activities. More than 20 states allow participation. Such laws are typically called Tim Tebow bills, after the University of Florida quarterback who was home-schooled.
MATERNAL MORTALITY
House GOP seeks more health coverage for mothers after birth
ATLANTA (AP) — A top Georgia legislative leader is throwing his support behind a plan to lengthen health insurance for mothers of newborns. House Speaker David Ralston says he's trying to cut Georgia's high rate of mothers dying after birth. The plan is projected to cost $19 million. It would provide six months of coverage after birth to mothers on Medicaid, up from two months now. A study shows African American, rural and older mothers are most likely to die. Fewer than 100 post-birth mothers die in a year, but the death rate in one recent three-year period was 50% above the national rate.
BC-GA-DRUG PRICES-GEORGIA
Georgia Senate passes bill aimed at prescription prices
ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia Senate has unanimously passed legislation to restrict practices by pharmacy benefit managers. Those are companies that run prescription drug coverage for insurers and other groups. Thursday's Senate passage comes just a day after the state House took similar action. The bill includes provisions requiring pharmacy benefit managers to pass along discounts they receive from drug manufacturers to consumers. It passed the Senate by a vote of 52-0, after the House passed a companion bill 165-1 on Wednesday.
ELECTION CANCELLED-GEORGIA
Lawsuits: Georgia illegally canceled election to high court
ATLANTA (AP) — Lawsuits by two would-be candidates accuse Georgia officials of illegally canceling an election for a seat on the state's highest court. John Barrow of Athens and Beth Beskin of Atlanta saythey were turned away this week when trying to sign up to run for the Georgia Supreme Court seat held by Justice Keith Blackwell. The judge's six-year term expires at the end of December and he was scheduled to stand for re-election May 19. Blackwell announced last week he plans to resign from the bench, but not until mid-November. Gov. Brian Kemp has said he plans to appoint Blackwell's successor and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger canceled the May election. The lawsuits say state officials can't cancel an election to make room for a future appointment by the governor.
SCHOOL SCHOLARSHIPS-LIL BABY
Drip too hard: Lil Baby gives school $150K for scholarships
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta rapper Lil Baby surprised students at his former high school with a performance and $150,000 to establish a scholarship program. Lil Baby, whose real name is Dominique Jones, on Wednesday announced the endowed $150,000 scholarship program titled “My Turn” for students at Booker T. Washington High School. The Grammy-nominated rapper said the scholarships will be awarded to students who show excellence and leadership in the classroom. Atlanta Public Schools officials say the first scholarship was awarded to a senior who will attend Dartmouth College. Lil Baby performed two songs for the students from his latest album, also titled “My Turn."
VOTING MACHINES-GEORGIA
Lawyer warned Georgia county on dumping new voting system
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia county has opted to stop using new machines for voting in the state's presidential primaries. The decision was made despite a warning from the county's attorney that it could be tough to defend in court. The Athens-Clarke County Board of Elections voted 3-2 on Tuesday to switch to hand-marked paper ballots after less than two days of using the new machines in early voting. Board Chairman Jesse Evans said concerns that bystanders could see the choices voters were making on the touchscreen machines made it impossible to guarantee ballot secrecy. The county's attorney, Judd Drake, cautioned board members before they voted Tuesday to expect a lawsuit.