Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

ATLANTA (AP) — Lawsuits by two would-be candidates accuse Georgia officials of illegally canceling an election for a seat on the state's highest court. John Barrow of Athens and Beth Beskin of Atlanta saythey were turned away this week when trying to sign up to run for the Georgia Supreme Court seat held by Justice Keith Blackwell. The judge's six-year term expires at the end of December and he was scheduled to stand for re-election May 19. Blackwell announced last week he plans to resign from the bench, but not until mid-November. Gov. Brian Kemp has said he plans to appoint Blackwell's successor and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger canceled the May election. The lawsuits say state officials can't cancel an election to make room for a future appointment by the governor.