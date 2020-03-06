Man accused of firing into girlfriend’s car, shooting her cell phone

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man accused of firing a gun into an occupied vehicle has arrested on multiple charges, according to court documents.
Roderic Townes, 33, was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and two counts of third-degree domestic violence for an incident that happened Wednesday around 5:30 a.m.
The domestic violence charges involve menacing and criminal mischief.
According to court documents, Townes fired into his girlfriend’s vehicle on Bridle Path Lane. The documents go on to say he pointed a gun at the compliant victim and threatened to kill her. He then took her cellphone, put it on the ground, and fired a round into it.
Court records indicate that at the time of Townes’ arrest, he was found in possession of seven small bags containing about 1.5 grams of heroin, prompting a drug charge for unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
Townes was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility where he’s being held on bonds totalling
