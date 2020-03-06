Nursing homes dial up infection control measures as Coronavirus spreads

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Coronavirus, or COVID-19, is now in thirteen states, infecting nearly one hundred people.
Senior citizens are some of the most susceptible to the highly-infectious virus. Seven of the 10 deaths across the country were reported at a nursing home in Kirkland, Washington. With more than 2.5 million residents living in long-term health care facilities, providers are on high alert.
“We are in contact with the Alabama Department of Public Health on a very regular basis and we’re also receiving information from the Centers for Disease Control, as well as the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services,” stated John Matson, Communication Director for the Alabama Nursing Home Association.
Matson's group is dialing up awareness and communication ahead of any possible state cases, working to protect the residents and health care providers.
“You educate all of your employees to remind them of infection control practices and infection prevention practices,” Matson explained. “Let them know if you’re not feeling well and don’t come into work.”
Matson said the infectious disease protocols are already in practice.
“This is flu season, every year we put these steps in place during flu season and Coronavirus is just taking that a step further and making sure you are sanitizing the high touch surfaces in your nursing home on a regular basis and making sure folks that need to wear personal protective equipment are doing so,” he said.
Shannon Randolph is the Admissions Director at Capitol Hill Healthcare, the largest facility in the state with more than 250 residents and nearly as many visitors.
“We have lots of traffic,” Randolph stated. “We do try to keep up with that. There are times that we can have a couple of hundred visitors in and out of the building in a day.”
The CDC encourages health care facilities to screen those who are being admitted and visitors for symptoms. They also encourage facilities to ask whether visitors have traveled outside the country in the last 14 days.
“It looks as if there may possibly be a screening tool that we use in the very near future, just to list out the reasons that a patient or a family member of a patient or any other vendor may not want to enter our building,” Randolph said.
The CDC recommends frequent, vigorous handwashing to avoid COVID-19 and slow its transmission. Doctors also recommend keeping your hands away from your face and covering coughs and sneezes. Anyone with flu-like symptoms should contact their doctor by phone immediately.
