Annual Faith and Politics event honors Federal Judge Frank M. Johnson Jr.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The annual Faith and Politics ceremony took place today inside the historic Frank M. Johnson Jr. Federal Courthouse in downtown Montgomery. Congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis led the event each year to pay respect to the men and women who helped drastically shape the civil rights movement.
“It’s important for members of Congress to understand our history, and the way to do that is to come back and retrace the footsteps of the civil rights movement here in Alabama,” said President and CEO of Faith and Politics Joan Mooney.
At Saturday’s program, 54 members of Congress and Senators honored the legacy of Federal Judge Frank Johnson Jr., who played a crucial role in shaping civil rights laws in America and enforcing them in Alabama.
“Judge Frank Johnson issued so many rulings that impacted not only just the civil rights movement but the state of Alabama and this nation, through his principals and the understanding of the importance of the rule of law,” said Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed.
It’s in the exact courtroom where all of those cases took place that the delegates gathered. Some of those in attendance included Alabama Congresswomen Terri Sewell and Martha Roby, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Congressman John Lewis, and Mayor Reed.
Reed says he hopes that visitors in the future will come to Montgomery for more than just its history.
“We recognize all of the visitors we have and what they bring to the table, but we also want them to know that Montgomery isn’t a museum. It is a place that not only can they learn from, but that they can partner with,” said Reed.
The ceremony was also used to honor Martha Roby who is retiring in December.
“The fact that Alabama in one night in November of 2010 elected two women for the first time to Congress, one black one white, one Republican, one Democrat, but united in our efforts to serve our respective districts,” said Sewell. “The fact that we are not only colleagues but are dear friends, I think speaks volumes to how far we have come as a nation and how far we have come as a state.”
“[Saturday’s] program on Frank Johnson, Judge Frank Johnson, really showed members of Congress courage, conscience, and compassion that Frank Johnson had in his entire career,” said Mooney.
Johnson’s legal decisions desegregated schools in Alabama, busing in Montgomery, and authorized the 1965 civil rights march from Selma to Montgomery. Many other rulings had large effects on civil rights for blacks, inmates, and the mentally ill.
Sunday, delegates will meet in Selma to cross the Edmund Pettus Bridge in honor of the 55th anniversary of the Selma-to-Montgomery March.
