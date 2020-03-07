Doughty’s 32 closes out the regular season in style for Auburn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WSFA) - A career day from Samir Doughty led the way in No. 17 Auburn’s 85-63 win at Tennessee Saturday.
Doughty scored 32 points on a career-high eight three-pointers as Auburn improved its record to 25-6 to close out the regular season. Many of Doughty’s shots didn’t even touch the rim, as he perfectly scored the net from all parts of the court.
Tennessee made runs at times but was unable to fully erase a double-digit deficit like Auburn did it their game last month. The Tigers held a lead as large as 22 points and never trailed in Saturday’s game.
After upsetting Kentucky on the road earlier this week, the Vols returned home for Senior Day, only to have the Tigers shoot 50 percent from the field and 43.8 percent from three in their best road performance all season.
Senior guard J’Von McCormick chipped in with 13 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists alongside his backcourt mate.
Tennessee cut Auburn’s second-half lead down to five with 11:15 to play, but then the Auburn offense exploded with McCormick scoring seven of Auburn’s next 14 points as they built a 72-58 lead by the 5:30 mark in the game.
Auburn controlled the glass, outrebounding Tennessee 42-26 as the Tiger sailed their way into a 12-6 conference record. Tennessee falls to 17-14 overall, and 9-9 in conference play after what was considered an important game for the Volunteers in relation to their postseason dreams.
Up next for Auburn is the SEC Tournament in Nashville.
