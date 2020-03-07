Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MST

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARIZONA
Health agency: 3rd coronavirus case diagnosed in Arizona
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona health officials say they have yet to determine how a third patient with the new coronavirus became infected. Public health officials from Maricopa County and Pinal County, where the patient works and lives, respectively, said Friday they are treating this latest case as stemming from “community spread.” The patient, a woman in her 40s, is a health care worker in metro Phoenix. She is currently hospitalized in stable condition at a hospital in Maricopa County. Neither she nor any of her “close contacts” had recently traveled to a country with widespread COVID-19 cases. The two previous cases involved people in metro Phoenix.
OCTOGENARIAN-BANK ROBBERY
82-year-old with record of bank robberies convicted again
PHOENIX (AP) — An 82-year-old man who spent most of his adult life behind bars for stealing from banks was convicted again for robbing an Arizona credit union. Authorities say Robert Krebs carried out the 2018 heist in Tucson as he struggled to adjust to life outside prison. Jurors found Krebs guilty Wednesday in a Tucson armed bank robbery. He served more than 30 years for a 1981 Florida bank robbery and was sentenced to three years in prison after a 1966 conviction in Chicago for embezzling $72,000 from a bank. He served an additional 17 years in Arizona for theft and armed robbery convictions.
SKI AREA-FOREST SERVICE
Forest Service OKs replacement of lift at Arizona Snowbowl
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service has given final approval to a project to replace and upgrade a ski lift at the Arizona Snowbowl near Flagstaff. The Forest Service's decision allowing replacement of the current chairlift is based on an environmental assessment published in October. The Arizona Daily Sun reports that Forest Service officials concluded that replacing the new lift would not significantly impact the land and environment, despite claims that it would impact Native American cultural values. Arizona Snowbowl said the current chairlift will be replaced with a high-speed combination version that includes enclosed eight-person gondola cars and open-air six-person chair seats. The ski area said the new lift will be installed in time for the 2020-21 season.
TEMPE FIREFIGHTER DEATH-CANCER
Tempe: 37-year-old firefighter dies from colorectal cancer
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — A 37-year-old Tempe firefighter died Friday of colorectal cancer, a death that city officials said occurred in the line of duty. Firefighter Tommy Arriaga joined Tempe Fire Medical Rescue in 2014 and served on the hazardous materials response team starting in 2016 until he was diagnosed with cancer last year. Fire Chief Greg Ruiz said Arriaga demonstrated passion, humility and perseverance throughout his career and inspired others with his courage. Survivors include his wife, Monica, and two young daughters. Officials said Arriaga's death was the department's second in the line of duty. The first occurred in 1980 when Firefighter Ed Gaicki died during a fire at a business. City officials said information on services for Arriaga would be announced later.
ELECTION 2020-DEMOCRATIC DEBATES
New qualifications for next debate likely rule out Gabbard
The Democratic National Committee has ratcheted up the threshold to qualify for its next presidential debate, requiring candidates to have picked up at least 20% of convention delegates allocated in state primary contests. The new rules announced Friday for the March 15 debate in Arizona will allow former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders to participate but will likely exclude Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard. Gabbard has struggled to attract support in the contest and has picked up only two delegates: from the U.S. territory of American Samoa, where she was born. The DNC's new rules require a candidate to pick up more delegates in elections to be held Tuesday in a handful of states, including delegate-rich Michigan.
TRANSPORTATION BOARD APPOINTMENTS
Ducey appoints 2 to powerful transportation board
PHOENIX (AP) — Gov. Doug Ducey has appointed officials from Gilbert and Cochise County to a state board that divvies up transportation money. Ducey announced the appointments Friday of Gilbert Mayor Jenn Daniels and former Cochise County Supervisor Richard Searle to the State Transportation Board for six-year terms. The board prioritizes transportation projects and plays an important role in determining which highway projects get funded. Daniels will represent Maricopa County while Searles will represent Cochise, Greenlee and Santa Cruz counties in Southern Arizona.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARIZONA COURTS
Arizona court gear up for reviews of virus outbreak orders
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona's state court system is preparing for possible hearings and other proceedings to review any future emergency public health orders stemming from the coronavirus outbreak or other communicable and infectious diseases. An administrative order signed Wednesday by state Supreme Court Chief Justice Robert Brutinel assigns at least one Superior Court judges in each of the 15 counties to conduct any required judicial reviews of measures taken by public health agencies to prevent and control diseases. The order also authorizes presiding judges in each county to adopt or suspend local court rules and orders and to take other steps. That could include having courts operate around the clock and for Superior Courts to handle cases originally filed in lower courts.
AP-US IMMIGRATION-MILITARY DEPLOYMENT
US sending military police to two border crossings
PHOENIX (AP) — The U.S. government says it's sending 160 military police and engineers to two official border crossings to deal with asylum seekers in case a federal appeals court strikes down one of the Trump administration's key policies. Senior Customs and Border Protections officials said Friday that active duty personnel will be in place at ports of entry in El Paso and San Diego this weekend. The deployment is in response to crowds that gathered at an El Paso crossing last Friday after a federal appeals court temporarily struck down the program known as “Remain in Mexico," which forces asylum seekers to stay in Mexico while their cases wind through court in the U.S.