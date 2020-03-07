Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Valley Authority says it plans to move toxin-laden coal ash from a retired plant in Memphis to an off-site landfill. The nation's largest utility says it is considering six landfills in the South after it decided to move millions of cubic yards of coal ash from the old Allen Fossil Plant in Memphis rather than keep the material in place. A TVA spokesman says removal would cost about $300 million and the process could take about seven to 10 years. The decision made public Friday was the latest move by the authority as it deals with coal ash disposal in Tennessee.