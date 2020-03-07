Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

COUNCILMAN ARRESTED
Councilman defends actions that led to his and wife's arrest
D'IBERVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A city councilman in Mississippi is defending his and his wife's arrest on simple assault charges. The Sun Herald reports D'Iberville councilman Robby Ellis says he and his wife, Chelse Ellis, had a heated argument Saturday. He says he took his wife's phone and she slapped him. He says he then left their home and she borrowed a phone to call police. Police say there were signs of domestic violence occurring on both sides, which prompted the arrests. The Ellises have pleaded not guilty. A no-contact order between them was lifted. The newspaper asked the councilman to speak to his wife, but he said she doesn't want to talk.
MINISTER-SEX CHARGES
Former pastor found guilty of sexually assaulting 2 minors
VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi church pastor has been found guilty of sexually assaulting two minors. The Rev. Troy Anthony Piccaluga was arrested in March 2018 and charged with two counts of statutory rape and one count of sexual battery. A Warren County jury found him guilty Thursday of one count of statutory rape and one count of sexual battery after being unable to reach a verdict on the second statutory rape charge. Piccaluga was the pastor at United Methodist churches in Eagle Lake and Redwood. Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace says Piccaluga is under suicide watch after he appeared to swallow pills during his hearing.
POWER PLANT-COAL ASH
TVA to remove coal ash from retired Tennessee plant
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Valley Authority says it plans to move toxin-laden coal ash from a retired plant in Memphis to an off-site landfill. The nation's largest utility says it is considering six landfills in the South after it decided to move millions of cubic yards of coal ash from the old Allen Fossil Plant in Memphis rather than keep the material in place. A TVA spokesman says removal would cost about $300 million and the process could take about seven to 10 years. The decision made public Friday was the latest move by the authority as it deals with coal ash disposal in Tennessee.
ELECTION 2020-MISSISSIPPI
House Homeland Security chairman Thompson endorses Biden
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi's only Democratic congressman is endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden for president. U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson announced his endorsement Thursday, days ahead of the Tuesday primary. Thompson is chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee and the only African American member of Mississippi's congressional delegation. Jackson's Democratic mayor, Chokwe Antar Lumumba, announced last week that he is endorsing Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in the Democratic presidential primary. Lumumba did so after attending a “people's caucus” won by Sanders. The Vermont senator canceled a Friday trip to Mississippi. Biden is scheduled to be in Jackson on Sunday.
CYBERSECURITY-MISSISSIPPI
Mississippi attorney general to lead cybersecurity panel
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch says she will work to strengthen the security of computers and other electronic devices used by state government employees. Gov. Tate Reeves announced Wednesday that he is appointing Fitch to lead a cybersecurity task force. Fitch said that systems are threatened not only by other countries but also by “dangerous pranksters.”
MISSISSIPPI-HUMAN SERVICES
New Mississippi welfare director says he aims for integrity
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has chosen a new director for the state Department of Human Services. Bob Anderson is a former assistant federal prosecutor and currently works for the state attorney general's office, investigating Medicaid fraud. A former Human Services director, John Davis, was one of six people indicted in February in an embezzlement scheme involving welfare money. Anderson said he will be a good steward of public money. He also said he understands what it's like to be on welfare. He said his own mother received aid for 18 months while he and his siblings were young.